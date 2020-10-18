e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana residents move human rights panel over contaminated water

Ludhiana residents move human rights panel over contaminated water

Say several complaints to LIT and sewerage board had gone unheeded.

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
They said a foul smell emanated from the water and amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, the fear of water-borne diseases was haunting them.
They said a foul smell emanated from the water and amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, the fear of water-borne diseases was haunting them.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Irked over contaminated water supply for around two weeks, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar Block - E filed a complaint with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission on Sunday.

The residents rued that despite several complaints submitted with the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), the authorities have failed to find a solution for the problem, due to which they are falling ill.

They said a foul smell emanated from the water and amid the Covid-19 pandemic and rising dengue cases, the fear of water-borne diseases was haunting them.

One of the residents, Aamarjit Singh, said, “Supply of potable water is fundamental right of the residents. We made several requests to the authorities, but they have still failed to find a solution. They have not even been able to find the cause so far. We were forced to submit a complaint with the human rights commission and have also sought action against officials concerned.”

Another resident, Arvind Sharma, said, “My grandson fell ill last week by consuming contaminated water. Many others in our locality are also falling ill, but authorities are not paying heed to the problem.”

“Residents are forced to purchase mineral water because of this. Earlier, we had filed a complaint with the principal secretary of the local bodies department. But, as the authorities failed to resolve the problem, we have submitted a complaint with the human rights commission,” he added.

LIT officials said that PWSSB officials are working on the issue.

PWSSB sub-divisional officer (SDO) Gurpreet Singh, said, “We have checked sewer lines in the area but there is no problem in them. Now, we will be inspecting house connections of residents. Only a few houses are now getting contaminated water supply in the area and we are constantly working to resolve the issue.”

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In