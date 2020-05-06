e-paper
Ludhiana Rural DSP who arranged food for the masses gets DGP disc

The DSP has been chosen for streamlining the food and ration distribution in Jagraon, Raikot, Sidhwan Bet, Mullanpur Dakha and surrounding areas, and arranging medical facilities for villagers.

cities Updated: May 06, 2020 18:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, crime against women and child) Rashpal Singh has been awarded the Director General of Police (DGP) disc for his distinguished services during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The DSP has been chosen for streamlining the food and ration distribution in Jagraon, Raikot, Sidhwan Bet, Mullanpur Dakha and surrounding areas, and arranging medical facilities for villagers.

DSP Rashpal Singh (HT Photo)

Since the curfew was imposed in Punjab on March 23, Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni had brought all NGOs working in Ludhiana Rural area under one banner, named “Jagraon Alliance”. DSP Rashpal was appointed its nodal officer.

The DSP said after he identified the areas where people needed ration, these were distributed among NGOs, who had been distributing cooked food and ration among 9,000 people daily. “We also trained women to make masks. Over 15,000 masks have been distributed through the NGOs,” he added.

Further, they took teams of doctors to villages for residents’ medical checkup.

The DSP said no one had slept on an empty stomach in Ludhiana Rural areas, which was his biggest achievement.

Rashpal had joined the police force in 1992 as assistant sub-inspector and has since served the force on different posts.

