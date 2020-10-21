e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Sports bike robbery cracked with arrest of four

Ludhiana: Sports bike robbery cracked with arrest of four

Arrested men are aides of notorious snatcher Lovedeep Singh, who has a prize on his head, say police.

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Zeroing in on robbers having a free run in the city, police have arrested four accomplices of notorious snatcher Lovedeep Singh, alias Sonu, and recovered 20 mobile phones, two motorcycles and two sharp-edged weapons from them.

One of the two-wheelers – a Yamaha sports bike – was robbed from a realtor’s office on Jassiyan Road on October 9.

Besides this incident, Lovedeep and his accomplices are also believed to be involved in a robbery bid at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk on October 5.

Police have already announced a cash reward for any information that leads to Lovedeep’s arrest.

His aides who were arrested on Wednesday have been identified as Raman Kumar of Peeru Banda, Salem Tabri; Ashish Kumar Sethi of Aman Nagar; Narinder Singh, alias Happy, of Bakipur village, Tarn Taran; and Amit Gupta of Aman Nagar.

According to the police, the accused were involved in at least 20 incidents of snatching.

“We are probing whether they also had a hand in the robbery attempt at the money exchange shop on October 5 or if Lovedeep targeted the trader with other men,” said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Division Number 3.

He said Raman and Narinder were already facing trial in 15 cases of snatching, burglary and drug peddling. A hunt is on to arrest Lovedeep and other members of his gang.

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In