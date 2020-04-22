Ludhiana stops rapid tests after govt orders

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:13 IST

After conducting 350 tests, the Ludhiana administration has suspended the much-hyped Rapid Testing Kits (RTKs) project following the government directions.

The government had recently ordered to stop the tests after efficacy of RTKs’ brought from China came under scanner for showing variation in results.

The health department in Ludhiana went in a tizzy on Tuesday night after three persons tested positive during the rapid test.

Chief principal secretary KBS Sidhu stated in one of his tweets that confirmation could only be made after receiving the reports of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

Sharing details, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the swabs of three persons found positive during the rapid test, were collected and sent testing. “They will be kept in isolation till the arrival of results,” said Dr Bagga.

As many as 1,000 RTKs had arrived in Ludhiana recently and the administration was using these to conduct tests at the sazbi mandi, which is currently the epicentre of most of the city’s positive cases.

According to deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal, the kits were procured by the headquarters in Chandigarh.