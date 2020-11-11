e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Three arrested for multi-crore GST fraud

Ludhiana: Three arrested for multi-crore GST fraud

Tejbir Singh Sidhu, deputy commissioner (state GST), Ludhiana, said the search and seizure operations were conducted at four premises, including the business premises of the accused, in order to gather evidence for establishing the modus operandi of getting fake invoices without actual receipt of goods.

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Investigation revealed that the bogus billing network of non-existent firms was used to generate fake invoices of more than ₹350 crore, resulting in utilisation of genuine ITC worth more than ₹30 crore.
Investigation revealed that the bogus billing network of non-existent firms was used to generate fake invoices of more than ₹350 crore, resulting in utilisation of genuine ITC worth more than ₹30 crore. (PTI)
         

Officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Punjab State GST, Ludhiana, arrested three proprietors of city-based firms for allegedly claiming fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC), created by way of bogus invoices without actual purchase of goods (readymade garments) through purchases shown from bogus/non-existent firms.

Tejbir Singh Sidhu, deputy commissioner (state GST), Ludhiana, said the search and seizure operations were conducted at four premises, including the business premises of the accused, in order to gather evidence for establishing the modus operandi of getting fake invoices without actual receipt of goods.

A network of bogus firms using fake IDs in the name of various persons, including daily wagers, auto-rickshaw drivers etc, were created across five different states in order to pass on the fraudulent ITC to the final beneficiaries (accused).

Investigation revealed that the bogus billing network of non-existent firms was used to generate fake invoices of more than ₹350 crore, resulting in utilisation of genuine ITC worth more than ₹30 crore.

The accused had utilised about ₹23 crore of the total fraudulent ITC. The accused have been arrested under the provisions of GST laws and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Action against other beneficiaries is also being initiated.

The accused used the fraudulent ITC generated by way of fake invoices for the purpose of exports which were IGST paid and thereafter claimed refund from the customs authorities, added Sidhu.

top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In