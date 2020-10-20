e-paper
Ludhiana: Trader held for ‘stealing his own car’ to claim insurance

The accused’s driver was also involved in the crime and a search is on to nab him.

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Tuesday arrested a 43-year-old businessman for ‘stealing his own Brezza car’. The police believe he staged a carjacking to claim the insurance amount.

On October 16, the accused, identified as Aman Aggarwal of Bhamiyan, told the police that he was carjacked when he was going to Kadian village at around 8 pm to purchase a machine.

Inspector Gopal Krishan said that the police became suspicious when Aman gave different statements during questioning.

On Tuesday, the police arrested the accused and also recovered his Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza car from his possession.

During the investigation, Aman told the police that he wanted to claim the insurance amount, so he hatched the conspiracy of car-jacking. According to his plan, he would sell the car in some other state after getting the insurance money. The police said that on Friday, Aman had handed over his car’s key to his driver and asked him to go out of town for a few days.

He concocted a story of carjacking and told the police that while he was going to Kadian village, five men riding two motorcycles intercepted him and started hurling abuses at him. This prompted him to step out of the car and as he opened the car’s door, the men pulled him out and started assaulting him. In no time, two of the assailants sped off in his car towards Laddowal, while the other three followed them on their motorcycles, said Aman in his police complaint.

The police had then lodged a case against unidentified persons.

