Ludhiana truck driver, assistant robbed of ₹15k, phone near Ladhowal

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:30 IST

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a truck driver and his assistant of ₹15,000 and a mobile phone near an amusement park, close to Ladhowal, on Friday. Police have nabbed one of the accused while the other two managed to escape.

The arrested accused has been identified has Rahul Kumar of Jagatpura in Phillaur, while the other two are Dheera of Ganna village in Phillaur and Chetan of Phillaur.

Truck driver, Ravinder, of Haryana’s Jind disrict, said that he, along with his assistant Ashu Sharma, was going to Srinagar to deliver some goods.

When they reached near Ladhowal, their truck developed a snag. As they were repairing the vehicle, three men came on a bike and started assaulting them. The men forcefully took a mobile phone, belonging to the truck driver’s assistant, and some cash in their possession, and sped away.

Immediately after they left, Ravinder rang up the police from his phone. The cops managed to trace them a few metres away. While one of the miscreants was caught, the other two managed to flee.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the rest of the accused.

Two miscreants rob factory worker of Rs 750, phone

In another incident, two miscreants robbed a factory worker of ₹750 and a mobile phone near Bhattiyan village. The victim, Ajay Kumar, 35, of Bahadurke village, said the incident took place when he was going to the factory on Friday. The Salem Tabri police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in this case.