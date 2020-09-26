e-paper
Ludhiana: Two MBA students of PCTE bag top university positions

Ludhiana: Two MBA students of PCTE bag top university positions

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The MBA students of PCTE Group of Institutes here have brought laurels to the college by making it to the merit list of Punjab Technical University (PTU) examination.

In the recently declared results of Punjab Technical University examination, Chetan Jain and Nikita Gupta of MBA (batch 2019) bagged the first and third positions with 9.57 and 9 SGPA respectively.

Topper Chetan Jain said, “I am overwhelmed by securing the university position. My hard work and teachers’ guidance paid off. I thank all my mentors for their continuous motivation and efforts. I will continue with the same dedication to excel in the future as well.”

The third position holder, Nikita Gupta, said “I am grateful to almighty, my parents and PCTE faculty for all the support and blessings. It is because of them that my hard work materialised into success. I can’t express my happiness.”

Campus 1 director Gautam Bansal said, “All the position holders had put in a lot of effort and were totally dedicated to their studies which ultimately helped them secure university positions. He added that the students have always performed well and gave his best wishes to them.

Congratulated the students, PCTE director general KNS Kang said, “Our students not only performed well academically but also excelled in extracurricular activities on campus and achieved overall development.”

