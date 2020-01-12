Maghi Mela: 7 temporary bus stands, 11 help centres set up

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 22:22 IST

The administration has set up seven temporary bus stands and 11 police help centres for the convenience of the public ahead of the Maghi Mela that will be celebrated on Tuesday. Various religious functions began on Sunday with devotees pouring into the town.

The railways have also started special trains to mark the occasion.

The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) workers on Sunday held a meeting to take stock of the arrangements for rally on Tuesday. Lakhs of devotees throng Muktsar to take a holy dip on the occasion. Muktsar deputy commissioner MK Aravind ordered closure of all liquor vends and meat shops in the town on Tuesday. ADC (general) Sandeep Kumar said, “Medical teams have been deputed. Special teams will check quality of food items.”