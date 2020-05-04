e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maha govt erred in screening Nanded pilgrims: Punjab health minister

Maha govt erred in screening Nanded pilgrims: Punjab health minister

Balbir Singh Sidhu told the media that Maharashtra is a Covid-19 hotspot and yet it neglected the testing of Hazur Sahib pilgrims, most of which turned out positive after their return to Punjab

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 19:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said the Maharashtra government had erred in conducting proper screening and tests of the pilgrims who were stranded in Nanded, leading to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Punjab.

He informed that he had also spoken to his counterpart in Maharashtra government, Rajesh Tope, and expressed his displeasure over the development.

Sidhu was in the city to chair a meeting with senior district administration officials, including MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, MLAs Rakesh Pandey, Amrik Singh Dhillon, Surinder Dawar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Sanjay Talwar, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, among others.

During the meeting, Sidhu sought suggestions over the ongoing efforts being made to check the spread of coronavirus disease.

Sidhu told the media that Maharashtra is a Covid-19 hotspot and yet it neglected the testing of Hazur Sahib pilgrims, most of which turned out positive after their return to Punjab.

Taking a jibe at the Union government, the health minister claimed that the former was not providing any support to the Punjab government. He said that till date, the Centre had allocated only ₹71 crore to the state for fighting the disease, which was quite less.

top news
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
3 jawans killed in twin attack on security personnel in J-K’s Budgam, Handwara
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
‘Bengal becoming a police state’: Dhankar sharpens attack on Mamata
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
Daily usage of Aadhaar-enabled payment system doubles to 11.3 million in lockdown
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
IFCN’s chatbot on WhatsApp to help debunk Covid-19 related fake news
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
This is Apple’s new MacBook Pro laptop: Price, specs and more
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities