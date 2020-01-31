Maha-Metro signs Rs 1,600 cr loan agreement with EIB for Pune metro

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:05 IST

PUNE The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a ‘project loan agreement’ for disbursement of the first instalment of Rs 1,600 crore, on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro and Andrew McDowell, vice-president, European Investment Bank, in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, minister urban development.

Thackeray said, “The loan will help speed Pune metro project which will change the transport scenario of the city. The funds from EIB would be utilised to finance civil works including the underground section and depot works.”

The tenure of the loan is 20 years with four-year moratorium and 16 year repayment period. The interest rate is floating and linked to Euribor, Thackeray informed.

This is the first instalment worth 200 million euros (Rs 1,600 crore) out of the total loan amount of 600 million euros which EIB had agreed upon.

According to a press statement issued by the Maha-Metro, the physical progress of Pune Metro is 37 per cent while the financial progress is about 29.53 per cent.

The Pune metro project is a mega infrastructure project, covering a route length of 32.5 km with 30 stations and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,420 crore. The total debt funding envisaged for the project was Rs 5,831 crore. Maha-Metro with the support of Government of India, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Government of Maharashtra has been able to achieve financial closure of the project by roping in two large bilateral/multilateral agencies AFD France and European Investment Bank headquartered at Luxemburg to co-finance the debt of the project, said officials of Maha-Metro.