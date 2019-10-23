Maha polls: Candidates relax a day after elections

cities

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 01:08 IST

After a month of grueling campaign, candidates in the city got some free time on Tuesday, a day after the voting. While some chose to rest, some spent time with their family, and the remaining took a break.

Education minister Ashish Shelar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bandra West, went to Mangalore with his family to meet his son, who is studying there. “I spent the day relaxing with my family, and will come back to Mumbai on Wednesday,” Shelar said.

His opponent, Congress’s Asif Zakaria hit the gym. “For 25 days, I was not able to go to the gym. The first thing I did on Tuesday was hitting the gym and working out with my friends,” he said. Parag Shah, BJP candidate for Ghatkopar East and one of the richest candidates in Mumbai, went to Kolkata to seek blessings of his spiritual guru. “I have not got into the calculations of how many votes were polled and what are my chances,” he said.

Sanjay Potnis, Shiv Sena candidate from Kalina, said he was back to the routine on the day after the polls. “Immediately after voting on Monday, I went to my office near Kalina church to take stock of the situation. Later in the evening, I met residents from Kalina and Shiv Sainiks who had recently joined and supported us.”

Suresh Mane, NCP candidate who took on Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray in Worli, caught up with reading newspapers. “I read all newspapers. I used to read seven-eight newspapers, but hadn’t been able to find time for a month,” Mane said.

Shivadi Shiv Sena candidate Ajay Choudhari attended his office in the morning, catering to his voters and discussing the elections with party workers. Later, he went to Crawford market to shop for Diwali, he said.

NCP candidate Nawab Malik from Anushakti Nagar is under the weather and is at home spending time with his family.

“As I was out in the rain on polling day, I am unwell now and may not step out until I feel better.”

Amin Patel, Congress candidate from Mumbadevi, said, “I am in my office all day. As the last month was busy owing to the campaign, I didn’t get time to meet residents and voters who needed help with their work and were asking for my time.”

Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency said, “I want to spend time with my family as much as possible. After a hectic day in polling, I stayed back at home. I would want to wait for the results before planning for a vacation.” BJP candidate Mangal Prabhat Lodha for Malabar Hill constituency said, “I was in the party office, and was taking review meeting to prepare for the victory celebration.”

Another high-profile candidate and Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar who is contesting from Bandra East, said, “I met party officials, went to polling authorities and took a look at the voting pattern. The rest of the evening, I spent time with my family.”

