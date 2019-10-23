Maha polls: Preparations on for counting day

cities

Preparations are in full swing for the counting of votes in Thane on Thursday. The district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, has announced that counting will start at 8am and provisions for 14 tables have been made in 18 counting centres. In most of the constituencies, counting will be completed by late evening, barring Murbad, which saw the highest turnout.

Each table will have one supervisor, assistant and micro observer. The first round of training has been given to around 750 staff members. They will be given a second round of training on Wednesday and another round at their centres. “Nine observers will monitor the process,” said Narvekar. Five VVPAT machines will be chosen at random, and these will be manually checked.

