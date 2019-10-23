e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Maha polls: Preparations on for counting day

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:31 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Preparations are in full swing for the counting of votes in Thane on Thursday. The district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, has announced that counting will start at 8am and provisions for 14 tables have been made in 18 counting centres. In most of the constituencies, counting will be completed by late evening, barring Murbad, which saw the highest turnout.

Each table will have one supervisor, assistant and micro observer. The first round of training has been given to around 750 staff members. They will be given a second round of training on Wednesday and another round at their centres. “Nine observers will monitor the process,” said Narvekar. Five VVPAT machines will be chosen at random, and these will be manually checked.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:31 IST

top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
2 more accused arrested in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
2 more accused arrested in Hindu outfit leader Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities