e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mahant found murdered in Rupnagar

Mahant found murdered in Rupnagar

The 86-year-old Mahant was found murdered at his ashram situated on the Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi road

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 23:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Hindustantimes
         

A 86-year-old Mahant was found murdered at his ashram situated on the Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi road near here on Sunday.

Police said Mahant Yogeshwar’s body was found when one of his disciples reached the dera in the morning. He found the door of Mahant’s room broken and his decomposed body lying on the floor.

Kathgarh station house officer (SHO) Parminder Singh said prima facie, the Mahant seemed to have been murdered a week ago.

The police sent the body of the deceased to the local civil hospital for postmortem and started investigations.

The SHO said a case under Section 460 (trespass or house-breaking by night causing death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

Mahant Yogeshwar was staying in the dera for the past four decades, the police said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In