Maharashtra CM asks Centre to cover equal share of crop insurance premium

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 02:57 IST

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray in a video conference with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday urged the Central government to restore the old policy of equal share of the state and Central government in the premium of crop insurance, as the new tweaked norms are leading to an additional annual burden of ₹600 on the state exchequer.

The state government has also requested the Centre to lift the upper cap of 25% on the procurement of the pulses and cereals at the minimum support price.

Thackeray, who participated in a video conference with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday, thanked the Centre for the two ordinances issued for the reforms in marketing in the agriculture produce. Thackeray has also urged the Centre for the district-level offices of the insurance companies to ensure easy redressal of farmers’ grievances related to the insurance scheme. The Centre was also requested for more steps for the timely crop loan supply to the farmers.

“The central government has recently made changes in the cost sharing for the premium on the crop insurance, reducing its own share. The Centre now bears equal share upto 30% of the premium while the state is left to bear the remaining cost. We have requested the Centre to go back to the previous formula of equal sharing of the premium,” said Eknath Dawale, secretary, agriculture department.

Agriculture minister Dada Bhuse demanded for the soft loan at 1% interest rate to the farmers, their produce companies for agriculture infrastructure.