Maharashtra government appeals to citizens to file complaints about plasma sale

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 01:43 IST

The state appealed to citizens to come forward and register complaints if they come across people or groups who offer plasma on sale for lakhs of rupees for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The state is coming across several complaints of plasma sale and gangs that run fake fitness certificate rackets.

Plasma therapy emerged as an effective method to treat Covid-19 patients, but owing to the paucity of plasma donors, some potential donors reportedly contacted the relatives of the patients and offered the plasma for lakhs of rupees, a statement issued by the state cyber cell revealed on Monday. The statement added that the rackets involved in such illegal practices are also creating fitness certificates of donors which are mandatory for plasma donation.

Stating that cyber criminals could be behind such rackets, home minister Anil Deshmukh said, “There is also the possibility of plasma being sold through the dark web and other illegal channels. We urge the relatives of patients to undergo treatment only from recognised hospitals and doctors.”

During plasma therapy, the antibody rich plasma extracted from a recovered patient is administered to a patient undergoing treatment.