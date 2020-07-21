e-paper
Maharashtra government to appoint social media agency to promote schemes

Maharashtra government to appoint social media agency to promote schemes

cities Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:55 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra government decided to appoint an outside agency to promote government decisions, schemes and programmes on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and messaging applications such as WhatsApp, Telegram etc.

A government resolution (GR) stated that in the Covid-19 outbreak the use of these media witnessed a surge and it came to notice that the Director General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) lacked the “technical and professional” expertise to carry out the job. Therefore, it was decided to rope in an external agency.

The appointment of an agency will be done through a tendering process, the GR added. A panel will be appointed which will carry out the tendering process. The DGIPR will continue to be responsible for any “mistakes or shortcomings”, the GR read.

