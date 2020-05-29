e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra schools will not re-open in June: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra schools will not re-open in June: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 18:48 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday made it clear that “at no cost would the government allow schools to start in June”.

Pawar also clarified that the state government is considering July 1 as the restart date for schools, even if this means cutting short the Diwali and Christmas holidays.

“This is all at the thinking level and no final decision has been taken,” Pawar said in Pune, where he was present to inaugurate a flyover

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Ashwini Kadam raised the question about schools reopening during a public interaction, to which Pawar replied, “The state government is firm… schools will not reopen in the month of June.”

Recently, Maharashtra’s Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made a statement suggesting schools could restart in June.

“We are with the parents. It is natural that with the Covid-19 pandemic, parents cannot send their children to school,” Pawar said, adding, “The state government is thinking about schools restarting at a later date. To complete the curriculum, the government will cut the Diwali and Christmas vacations… but it’s all at the thinking level.”

In response to Kadam raising the issue of school principals also being worried about reopening, Pawar instructed Kadam to give a message to all principals: “the government will not open schools in June”.

top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In