Major fire guts furniture godown in Pisoli

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 14:50 IST
PUNE A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a furniture godown in Pisoli. Three fire tenders and two water tankers rushed to the spot . No one was injured in the incident. According to the primary investigation, a short circuit caused the fire.

Prakash Gore, station officer, Kondhwa Budruk fire brigade, said, “We got a call at 7.22 am and our fire tenders rushed to the spot which is located at survey number 10, behind Dharmavat petrol pump in Pisoli. It is a godown filled wwith wooden furniture, spread over 3,000 sq ft. Thirty firemen were involved in the operation and after half an hour, the fire was brought under control,” 

“There was raw material, like wood, leather, foam and floor mattress which all got destroyed. A nearby godown had lubricant oil stored so first we protected that first since if that had caught fire, it would have been very dangerous,” added Gore.

