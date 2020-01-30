e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Make your stand clear on CAA: Dhindsa Jr to Sukhbir

Make your stand clear on CAA: Dhindsa Jr to Sukhbir

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:57 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday asked party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to make his stand clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhindsa said Sukhbir has so far failed to take a stance on these issues despite being chief of a party that has been fighting for the rights of minorities for decades.

The former finance minister addressed rallies in Chhajli village of Sangrur and Mehal Kalan town of Barnala district on Thursday, ahead of the SAD’s rally to be held in Sangrur on February 2.

“The SAD was known for its principles, but now the party has deviated from its ideology. People laugh at the party president as one day he issues a statement and the next day, he says something contradictory. The SAD earlier claimed that their differences with the BJP developed due to its different stand on CAA. Now, the party chief has extended support to the BJP in Delhi elections,” he said while talking to the media.

‘SGPC FUNDS BEING MISUSED’

The Lehragaga MLA alleged that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) funds are being utilised to arrange a massive gathering at SAD’s upcoming rally.

“In Lehra constituency, SAD leaders and SGPC functionaries are promising to give Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to gurdwaras in the area if the local residents will come in huge numbers in buses to the rally. The use of SGPC funds for a political rally is unethical. SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal is heading a body which represents all Sikhs of the world, rather than a political party,” said Dhindsa.

However, Longowal denied the allegations made by Dhindsa.

“These allegations are baseless. SGPC gives funds to gurdwaras regularly, but we are not spending a single penny on SAD rally from SGPC funds,” he said while talking to HT over phone.

‘80% SAD WORKERS WITH US’

At the Mehal Kalan rally earlier, Dhindsa claimed that 80% of SAD workers are with them.

Talking about the Behbal Kalan incident, he said, “After resignation of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, I had said in the core committee meeting of SAD that people’s wounds will get healed only if we admit our mistakes before them.”

tags
top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man; rescue op underway
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man; rescue op underway
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
Google introduces chatbot ‘Meena’; claims it as the best chatbot till date
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities