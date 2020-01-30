Make your stand clear on CAA: Dhindsa Jr to Sukhbir

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 22:57 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Thursday asked party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to make his stand clear on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhindsa said Sukhbir has so far failed to take a stance on these issues despite being chief of a party that has been fighting for the rights of minorities for decades.

The former finance minister addressed rallies in Chhajli village of Sangrur and Mehal Kalan town of Barnala district on Thursday, ahead of the SAD’s rally to be held in Sangrur on February 2.

“The SAD was known for its principles, but now the party has deviated from its ideology. People laugh at the party president as one day he issues a statement and the next day, he says something contradictory. The SAD earlier claimed that their differences with the BJP developed due to its different stand on CAA. Now, the party chief has extended support to the BJP in Delhi elections,” he said while talking to the media.

‘SGPC FUNDS BEING MISUSED’

The Lehragaga MLA alleged that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) funds are being utilised to arrange a massive gathering at SAD’s upcoming rally.

“In Lehra constituency, SAD leaders and SGPC functionaries are promising to give Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh to gurdwaras in the area if the local residents will come in huge numbers in buses to the rally. The use of SGPC funds for a political rally is unethical. SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal is heading a body which represents all Sikhs of the world, rather than a political party,” said Dhindsa.

However, Longowal denied the allegations made by Dhindsa.

“These allegations are baseless. SGPC gives funds to gurdwaras regularly, but we are not spending a single penny on SAD rally from SGPC funds,” he said while talking to HT over phone.

‘80% SAD WORKERS WITH US’

At the Mehal Kalan rally earlier, Dhindsa claimed that 80% of SAD workers are with them.

Talking about the Behbal Kalan incident, he said, “After resignation of Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, I had said in the core committee meeting of SAD that people’s wounds will get healed only if we admit our mistakes before them.”