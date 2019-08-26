Making gardens on road berms not allowed: GMADA

cities

Two days after residents of Sectors 76 to 80 raised a hue and cry against the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for razing landscaping done on road berms, the state development authority issued a statement that the drive was conducted as per policy.

A berm is a raised strip of ground that runs along the side of a road.

GMADA policy dictates landscaping of road berms of V1 (arterial roads), V2 (major boulevards) and V3 (sector definers) are permitted only for reputed institutions/corporate houses/commercial establishments and registered residents’ welfare associations, who have the resources and approval. Individuals are not be permitted to undertake landscaping on such portions of road berms.

For individuals and institutional plot owners/occupiers, landscaping of road berms is permitted only in the front and/or side of their premises on all internal roads—V4 (meandering shopping streets), V5 (sector circulation roads) and V6 (access roads to houses).

Where PUDA or municipal council has already provided footpaths, the area permitted for landscaping is limited to the portion excluding area under the footpath. The permitted area for landscaping can be used for planting grass, ornamental shrubs, cactus, seasonal flowers and ornamental trees only.

No landscaping of road berms is allowed unless front and side boundary walls of a plot is constructed.

RESIDENTS MEET CABINET MINISTER SIDHU

A deputation of Sector 76-80 residents on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sucha Singh Kalaur met cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who assured them that demolition will be halted for the time being. A meeting with the housing minister and chief administrator of GMADA on August 27 at PUDA office has also been arranged.

DRIVE WILL CONTINUE, SAYS ESTATE OFFICER

Estate officer of GMADA Rohit Sidhu said, “The violations were primarily of the nature of green belts that encroached upon road berms. I appeal to the general public not to go for unauthorised constructions upon facilities meant for public use.” On August 22, GMADA began its drive in Sector 80, where demolition was done in around 75 houses.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 00:49 IST