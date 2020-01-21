Malad man killed, brother injured in bike-truck clash

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 00:49 IST

A 24-year-old man died and his brother was gravely injured after a dumper truck hit their bike on Vashi creek bridge on Monday. The dumper driver was arrested.

The accident took place around 11.30am when the two, Ashlesh Mhatre, 24, and his younger brother Ashish, 22, were going towards Mumbai. They are residents of Malad and worked as painters. Ashlesh was riding the bike while Ashish was riding pillion.

Senior police inspector of Vashi police station Sanjeev Dhumal said, “The brothers were going from Alibaug to their house in Malad. Prima facie, the accident took place when they were trying to overtake the dumper from the wrong lane.”

While Ashlesh died on the spot, Ashish has been admitted to MGM hospital in Vashi where his condition is reported to be critical.

Dhumal said, “It is not yet clear the bike hit another vehicle and slipped under the dumper or whether they hit the dumper itself.”

He added, “We arrested the driver of the dumper, Rajkumar Jogan, 30, a resident of Turbhe, and booked him for negligent driving causing death.”