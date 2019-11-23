Mall death: Autopsy confirms head injury

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 21:54 IST

Noida: The 48-year-old cineplex employee whose body was found on the terrace of a mall in Sector 18 Friday morning had died of an head injury, the autopsy report, which came on Saturday, said.

The police now suspect that his death was a suicide.

The body was found at the DLF mall around 10.30am Friday by the mall guards. It was later identified as that of Bhuwan Chandra Sharma, a resident of Sonia Vihar in Delhi and a cineplex technician.

Police had suspected it to be either a suicide or an accident death. The family hadn’t filed any complaint in the matter. The body had a head injury and police suspected that he had hit his head on the railing below when he fell from a height.

Police Saturday said the autopsy report has confirmed that a head injury had led to Sharma’s death.

“The injuries are consistent with a fall. Death was due to the head injury, shock and haemorrhage. In addition, there were injuries on his liver and kidneys which are consistent with those sustained when a person falls from a height,” superintendent of police (city) Vineet Jaiswal said.

He also said though nothing conclusive can be said at the moment, it seems that Sharma took his own life.

“The manager at the cineplex said he was with the technical team and would go out to the terrace where some of the equipment were kept. We had found his footprints on a platform outside from where we suspect he fell on to the terrace,” Jaiswal said.

Police said further investigation of the CCTV footage revealed that Sharma appeared agitated just before he went out to the terrace. He was seen pacing for a while in the footage, police said.

“The family has not mentioned any specific reasons yet as to why he might have taken his life. A probe in the matter is underway and we will take necessary legal action if a complaint is received,” the SP said.

The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy. However, they could not be reached for comment.