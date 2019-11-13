Man abducted for ₹5,000 ransom, rescued by police

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:55 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested one of two men, who had allegedly abducted a 22-year-old man, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man, who was allegedly abducted at knifepoint from Rohini, has been rescued. Police said the abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹5,000 to release the man, whom they had also stabbed and robbed of ₹4,000.

Deputy commissioner of police (police control room) Sharat Sinha identified the arrested man as Kasim, a resident of Hari Nagar in west Delhi, previously involved in cases of robbery, snatching and those under the Arms Act. His associate, Mohit, is on the run, police said.

Sinha said around 1am Wednesday, the police control room received a call from a man who said his brother Sunny had left their house around 8.30pm Tuesday and not returned. The caller also told police that they received a call from a man who told them that Sunny was in their custody and they wanted ₹5,000 as ransom for his release.

“On this, our teams reached the complainant’s house and found that the abductors had called them to a deserted spot in Rohini Sector 20 with the money. Our men then accompanied Sunny’s family to Sector 20 and following a detailed search, his motorcycle was spotted. After some time, we also managed to spot Sunny and the abductors. On seeing police, the abductors tried to escape but one of them was arrested from the spot,” the DCP said.

Police found that Sunny had been stabbed multiple times.

“In his statement, Sunny told us that Kasim and Mohit are known to him and that on Tuesday, they called him to Sector 20 in Rohini. Once he arrived there, he claimed that they dragged him to a deserted plot and tried to bludgeon him with a brick. When he tried to escape, they stabbed him and robbed him of ₹4,000 from him,” the officer, quoting Sunny, said.

Police are trying to ascertain the veracity of his statement and are also probing if the two parties had some previous enmity.