Man arrested for rape of minor girl

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:10 IST

Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Sector 39 police Tuesday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old daughter of his neighbour Sunday evening.

The suspect was identified as Ajay Kumar and police said he was arrested around 11am from near the Botanical Garden Metro station.

“The assault took place Sunday evening. The suspect lives near the victim’s family and the girl had gone to his house to play when he allegedly raped her and then threatened her against talking about the assault to anyone,” Shailendra Tomar, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said.

Police said the girl later confided in her parents about her ordeal. Her parents Monday filed a complaint against the suspect, following which a case of rape under the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The suspect’s house was searched Monday but he had fled by then and was nabbed Tuesday, following a tip-off.

The girl’s parents work with a private company. A medical examination was ordered for the girl. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.