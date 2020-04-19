e-paper
Man arrested for selling tobacco products in Greater Noida

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:23 IST
Greater Noida: The police on Sunday arrested a man for selling tobacco products, in violation of the lockdown norms, in Dadri.

Deshpal Singh, a sub-inspector who filed a complaint against Kumar in Dadri police station, said police received information that a number of customers had gather at a kiosk that was open in the neighbourhood.

“The crowd soon dispersed when the police team reached the spot. The police inspected the kiosk and found the shopkeeper Kumar was selling cigarettes, beedi, and other tobacco products, in violation of the rules of the lockdown,” he said.

The sale of liquor and tobacco products during the nationwide lockdown is banned, as per the Union home ministry’s directives.

The suspect was identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Brahmpuri area in Dadri.

The shopkeeper told the police that most shops in the neighbourhood are shut due to the lockdown that has led to a surge in the demand for tobacco products.

Dinesh Singh, station house officer, Dadri station, said the police team seized the tobacco products.

“We have registered a case against him under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.) of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect will be produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

Noida traffic police are also conducting strict enforcement at different places to ensure compliance with the lockdown.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic) Gautam Budh Nagar, said police personnel are deployed at the Noida-Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad borders, as well on the streets to keep people indoors. “We are trying to ensure that people follow the lockdown and stay home. The movement of providers of essential services is allowed. Only one person on a motorcycle and maximum two persons in four wheeler is allowed, that too if they have valid reason for commuting,” he said.

Noida police teams are conduction checking at 200 spots in the district. On Saturday, Noida police registered 11 FIRs and arrested 34 persons for lockdown violations. The police also checked 776 vehicles and issued fines to 237 of them for violation.

