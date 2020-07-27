Man arrested for sexually assaulting dog in Thane

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:37 IST

Shrinagar police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a dog. Animal activists found him raping a dog in the night hours after which they informed police who were patrolling nearby.

The accused Vijay Chalke, 40 is a labourer. He was roaming on the street in the night, he held a dog and allegedly raped. According to Shrinagar police, some animal activists who gives food to all street dogs, saw him raping the dog on the skywalk near old passport office on Saturday night and they immediately informed police.

Shrinagar police station Senior police inspector, Vijay Shinde said, “ We have taken complaint of animal activists who found the man sexually assaulting a dog. We arrested him under Indian penal code 377. We have sent the dog to Thane Municipal Corporation’s animal hospital for further treatment.”