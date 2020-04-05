Man arrested for spreading coronavirus rumours in Greater Noida

noida

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:40 IST

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly spreading rumours about coronavirus in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Asif, a resident of Khodna Kala village in Surajpur.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said local residents had informed police that the suspect was spreading rumours that were causing people to panic. He said the Surajpur police registered a complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.

A police team visited his house and picked him up for questioning.

“The police seized his mobile phone and found he had shared an inflammatory video. In the video, it was said that the coronavirus threat was not real and the health department officials were deliberately detaining members of a particular community and inflicting harm on them,” he said.

Surajpur police said they have registered a case against him under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth), section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005.

“The police have seized his mobile phone. The police also talked to the local people. The suspect will be produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Chander said.