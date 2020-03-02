e-paper
Man attempts to kill woman who refused his advances

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 21:06 IST
PUNE: A man was arrested on Sunday night for attempting to murder a student who refused his advances on Sunday evening.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Bhausaheb Dandavate, 22, a resident of Vadgaon,in Khed Pune. He is a student at a local college and was caught by a team led by Tayyab Mujawar, police inspector of Alephata police station while he was trying to flee to Nashik after the incident.

The complaint in the matter was filed by the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim was heading home from tuition classes in Alephata when Dandavate followed her on a motorbike and tried to stop her. The man then said that he wanted to speak with her and she refused. He then pulled out a weapon that was in the pocket of the jacket he was wearing.

He fired a shot at the ground before holding it to her head and grabbing her hand, she told the police.

“According to the victim’s statement the duo attended the same college before 2017. They were not friends back then. The weapon was a domestically made firearm that was found in his possession during arrest. He had four ‘live’ cartridges along with the weapon with him,”said Assistant police inspector (API) Arjun Ghodepatil of Narayangaon police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 354(d) (stalking), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act has been registered against the man at Narayangaon police station. The man also has a history of cases against him.

