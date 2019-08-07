Man beaten up by sons, succumbs to injuries

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:47 IST

A 50-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, a day after he was beaten up by his two sons who were in an inebriated condition.

The victim had snubbed his two sons for consuming liquor, after which they allegedly attacked him with wooden sticks, said locals.

The accused duo was missing since the incident, said police.

“One Rajaram of Narayanpur village under Mal police station limits was attacked by his sons – Vimal, 25, and Vipin, 22, on August 6. He was rescued by his eldest son who rushed him to the KGMU’s Trauma Centre and informed the police about the incident,” said Shesh Mani Pathak, CO, Malihabad.

On Wednesday afternoon, doctors declared Rajaram dead.

Police registered an FIR regarding the matter. “The brothers who attacked Rajaram have been charged with murder attempt. We are trying to arrest them,” said the CO.

In the police complaint, the eldest brother stated that the argument started when Rajaram snubbed Vimal and Vipin for consuming liquor.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 23:47 IST