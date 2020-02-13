e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man booked for extortion and assault

Man booked for extortion and assault

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A man was booked on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort ₹30,000 per month from two persons who manage an autorickshaw stand in Dundahera village near Udyog Vihar. The police said that the suspect allegedly sent his acquaintances to assault one of the men when they refused to pay the money.

According to the police, Naveen Kumar, who owns an autorickshaw, and his friend Sunil Rana manage an autorickshaw stand located near the village. Both are residents of Dundahera village.

In his police complaint, Naveen alleged that the suspect had been calling Rana for the past few days and demanded ₹30,000 per month for letting them run their autorickshaw stand. “He had threatened to shoot us if we refused to give him the money,” he added.

The incident took place on Monday when the suspect again called Rana and asked for the money, the police said.

“I told Sunil to not give him the money and then went to Sector 21 community centre around 11am,” Naveen said. He added that he was talking to his friends when suddenly a Mahindra Scorpio SUV came at the spot. “There were around five men sitting in the car. I did not know them. They got out of the car and began beating me up,” Naveen said in the FIR.

When his friends allegedly tried to rescue him, the men hit them too, the police said. The victim said that he fainted at the spot due to the assault and was later taken to the Civil Hospital. He sustained injuries to his head and legs and his condition is reported to be stable, the police said, adding that the registration number of the SUV belonged to Haryana.

Surender Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.

top news
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
BJP may have suffered in Delhi polls due to hate statements by party leaders, says Amit Shah
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital after being cured
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel, Alok Sharma: Key things to know about Indian-origin ministers in UK
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
‘Can’t hang 5 for 1 death’: Delhi gang rape convict’s mother outside court
Govt names Foreign Service Institute, Pravasi Kendra after Sushma Swaraj
Govt names Foreign Service Institute, Pravasi Kendra after Sushma Swaraj
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities