Man booked for extortion and assault

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 19:29 IST

Gurugram: A man was booked on Wednesday for allegedly trying to extort ₹30,000 per month from two persons who manage an autorickshaw stand in Dundahera village near Udyog Vihar. The police said that the suspect allegedly sent his acquaintances to assault one of the men when they refused to pay the money.

According to the police, Naveen Kumar, who owns an autorickshaw, and his friend Sunil Rana manage an autorickshaw stand located near the village. Both are residents of Dundahera village.

In his police complaint, Naveen alleged that the suspect had been calling Rana for the past few days and demanded ₹30,000 per month for letting them run their autorickshaw stand. “He had threatened to shoot us if we refused to give him the money,” he added.

The incident took place on Monday when the suspect again called Rana and asked for the money, the police said.

“I told Sunil to not give him the money and then went to Sector 21 community centre around 11am,” Naveen said. He added that he was talking to his friends when suddenly a Mahindra Scorpio SUV came at the spot. “There were around five men sitting in the car. I did not know them. They got out of the car and began beating me up,” Naveen said in the FIR.

When his friends allegedly tried to rescue him, the men hit them too, the police said. The victim said that he fainted at the spot due to the assault and was later taken to the Civil Hospital. He sustained injuries to his head and legs and his condition is reported to be stable, the police said, adding that the registration number of the SUV belonged to Haryana.

Surender Kumar, station house officer, Palam Vihar police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday.