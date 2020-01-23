e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

cities Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:27 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Police booked a Lucknow resident on Wednesday under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 for giving triple talaq to his wife, said a cop.

A 26-yr-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police on January 21, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq outside the State Commission For Women (SCW) headquarters.

The woman said that she was married to Farhad Mirza in 2010 and filed a domestic violence case in 2017. After the case was filed, the relationship between the two was not normal and later mediation was on in the court of the women’s commission.

She alleged that her husband submitted some fake divorce papers before the commission on August 30 last year and when she contested his claim, he left the court taking an affidavit which did not have her signature. The woman alleged that she had given an application for registering an FIR against her husband but no action was taken so far. However, SCW chairperson Vimla Batham said she would check the record before making any comment.

“Outside the women commission building, he confronted me,” the woman said, adding, “He said he was divorcing me and uttered ‘talaq, talaq, talaq.”

She said when she tried to talk to him, he said he had divorced her and now there was no need for talks or mediation.

“We have registered the case and investigation is on,” said a police official. HTC

top news
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
Indians back from Wuhan placed under close watch
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Act fast on projects in J-K: PM Modi to ministers
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
‘What will a Hindu born in USA be called?’: Digvijaya Singh’s jibe at RSS
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities