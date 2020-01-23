Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:27 IST

Lucknow Police booked a Lucknow resident on Wednesday under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 for giving triple talaq to his wife, said a cop.

A 26-yr-old woman had lodged a complaint with the police on January 21, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq outside the State Commission For Women (SCW) headquarters.

The woman said that she was married to Farhad Mirza in 2010 and filed a domestic violence case in 2017. After the case was filed, the relationship between the two was not normal and later mediation was on in the court of the women’s commission.

She alleged that her husband submitted some fake divorce papers before the commission on August 30 last year and when she contested his claim, he left the court taking an affidavit which did not have her signature. The woman alleged that she had given an application for registering an FIR against her husband but no action was taken so far. However, SCW chairperson Vimla Batham said she would check the record before making any comment.

“Outside the women commission building, he confronted me,” the woman said, adding, “He said he was divorcing me and uttered ‘talaq, talaq, talaq.”

She said when she tried to talk to him, he said he had divorced her and now there was no need for talks or mediation.

“We have registered the case and investigation is on,” said a police official. HTC