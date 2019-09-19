Man booked for raping 16-year-old relative during visit to Gurugram

cities

Gurugram: A 16-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her brother-in-law in Sector 28 over three days last week, the police said on Thursday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl alleged that when her parents left for work, her brother-in-law repeatedly raped her over three consecutive days at their Chakkarpur residence. The police said that the suspect, a Madhya Pradesh resident, was visiting them.

Police said the suspect, who is married, abused and sexually assaulted the girl, and threatened her not to disclose the incident.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the girl told her mother about her ordeal, after the suspect left for Bhopal, following which she approached the Sector 29 police. The mother stated in her complaint that the suspect raped her on multiple occasions and threatening her with dire consequences.

According to police, the suspect, a labourer, was looking for a job in Gurugram and was staying with his in-laws. However, he did not go out looking for jobs and remained at home claiming to be unwell, police said. When there was no one at the residence, he allegedly raped and assaulted the girl.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said the girl’s and her mother’s statements have been recorded. The girl was counselled by members of the child welfare committee on Thursday.

“The suspect is an alcoholic and had tried to sexually assault the minor earlier too, due to which she never visited her elder sister in Bhopal. Although he worked as a construction worker in Bhopal, he did not earn enough to support his family and wanted to shift to Gurugram,” Goel said.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 506 (threatening for life) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Goel said a team from Sector 29 police station has been sent to Bhopal to arrest the accused.

