Man booked for sale of LPG cylinders without permit

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:59 IST

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked a man on Saturday for allegedly selling LPG cylinders without a permit in Chikhali.

The accused has been identified as Amir Mahadev Sathe, 21, a resident of Spine road in More vasti in Bhimshaktinagar, Chikhali, according to the police.

The police found 37 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-filled cylinders of small as well as regular size at a metal workshop owned by the accused.

The man was found in the godown of a metal workshop in Anganwadi chowk in More Vasti area of Chikhali around 3:50pm on Saturday. From a bigger cylinder, the man was filling up LPG into the smaller cylinders when the police raided the godown.

The cost of the seized cylinders was estimated to be around Rs 34,400, according to the police. Police sub inspector S Solapurkar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case further.

A case under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act has been registered at Chikhali police station against the man.