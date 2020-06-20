e-paper
Man booked for sexually assaulting 14-year-old cousin in Badlapur

Man booked for sexually assaulting 14-year-old cousin in Badlapur

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:11 IST
Badlapur police on Saturday booked a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting murder of his 14-year-old cousin.

The man tried to sexually assault and strangulate the girl with her dupatta in Badlapur East on Friday morning when he was alone at home with her. The police have booked him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and attempt to murder. The accused, however, is absconding.

Senior police inspector, DV Deshmukh said, “The girl’s father in his complaint informed us that the girl was found unconscious in the house and the neighbours saw her cousin running away. The girl was rushed to a hospital in Ulhasnagar and was later shifted to Mumbai hospital. We are looking out for the accused.”

The girl’s mother said, “He was with my daughter for over 30 minutes, after which the neighbours tried to call her. He opened the door and ran out. The girl she was unconscious and there were bloodstains on the bedsheet. He wanted to marry my daughter, but we refused since he was related.”

Deputy commissioner of police, P Shewale, said, “We have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and under sections 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (doing of an act with ‘sexual intent’) of Pocso Act. The case was registered after investigating all angles.”

