Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali

Updated: May 14, 2020 00:30 IST

A man was booked for stealing ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery and a mobile phone from his landlord in Sadarpura Colony, Lalru, on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dharmedra Giri, a native of Pipra in Bihar.

The complaint, Chanderkala, said the accused was staying on rent at her house for the last year.

She said Giri committed the theft on April 20. Explaining the delay in lodging the complaint, she said the accused had assured he would return the stolen items, when they had spoken over the phone.

But, when he failed to do so and switched off his phone, she lodged the complaint. Police have booked Giri for theft at Lalru police station.