e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali

Man booked for stealing landlord’s ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery in Mohali

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A man was booked for stealing ₹5 lakh, gold jewellery and a mobile phone from his landlord in Sadarpura Colony, Lalru, on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dharmedra Giri, a native of Pipra in Bihar.

The complaint, Chanderkala, said the accused was staying on rent at her house for the last year.

She said Giri committed the theft on April 20. Explaining the delay in lodging the complaint, she said the accused had assured he would return the stolen items, when they had spoken over the phone.

But, when he failed to do so and switched off his phone, she lodged the complaint. Police have booked Giri for theft at Lalru police station.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
FM announces boost to MSMEs; EPF support to workers, businesses: 10 points
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In