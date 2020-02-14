e-paper
Man booked for submitting fake papers in court for bail

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:13 IST
A man was booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to a court while standing guarantee for the bail of an accused, police said on Thursday. An offence was registered against Jaffar Ali Ansari who stood as a guarantor for Bharat Tolani, an accused in a sexual assault case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.

On February 1, Ansari submitted documents such as ration card and driving licence to the Kalyan sessions court, which were sent to Ulhasnagar police station for verification, he said.

The Ulhasnagar police found that the documents had been fabricated, following which court officials filed a complaint, he added.

A case was registered against Ansari under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

