Man celebrates birthday on street in Ludhiana’s containment zone; held for lockdown violation

When police reached the spot, they found that the persons were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A man was arrested from Isa Nagri in Ludhiana for allegedly violating the lockdown order and social distancing norms by celebrating his birthday with his 20 friends on a street in the area, police said on Monday.

Division Number 3 police have registered an FIR against Akash Soni, a resident of New Hargobind Nagar. Isa Nagri has been declared a containment zone due to an outspread of coronavirus in the area.

The attendees were identified as Raja Oberoi, Rokin, Mandeep, all residents of Khud Mohalla, Sammy of Sector 32, Chandigarh, Laddi of Samrala road, Sahil Bajwa and Vishu of Division Number 3 Chowk, while 12 are yet to be identified.

ASI Sikandar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that some people had gathered at Isa Nagri Chowk and were cutting a cake on a street. When police reached the spot, they found that the persons were not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act has been registered against the accused.

