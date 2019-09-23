Man celebrates daughter’s birth by bursting crackers, booked for violating SC ban

cities

New Delhi

A 25-year-old year shopkeeper was booked after he and his family burst firecrackers — in violation of the Supreme Court’s order banning fireworks — near the prime minister’s residence in Chanakyapuri to celebrate his daughter’s birth on Saturday, police said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the man, Vivek Kumar Gupta, acknowledged he had violated the law and said he was ready to accept any punishment awarded by the court. “I wasn’t aware of the law and hope the court will let me off with a fine,” Gupta said.

Two months ago, a Delhi man was convicted by a city court for violating the top court’s order and fined R 15,000. Last year, over 500 such cases were registered in Delhi and nearly 300 persons were arrested for the offence.

“Bursting of fire crackers is illegal in Delhi. In October 2018 the Supreme Court had ordered that only green fire crackers could be burst in Delhi on Diwali day from 8pm to 10 pm. That order is applicable now,” said Gopal Sankaranarayan, SC lawyer.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said Gupta has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). If convicted, Gupta could be jailed for up to six months or be fined R1,000, or both.

Gupta lives in a cluster of houses located on Teen Murti Lane, not far from the PM’s residence. He works at a mobile phone shop and his father is a gardener in the neighbourhood. Gupta said his relatives from his village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh had arrived at his home in anticipation of the birth of his child.

“There were complications in the delivery at the last moment. So, when my daughter was born healthy around 6 am on Saturday, we were all very happy. My family decided to celebrate by bursting firecrackers they had brought from our village,” Gupta said.

“In the afternoon, they lit a garland cracker (1,000 crackers tied together). At night, they again fired a rocket cracker in the air, drawing the attention of the authorities,” said Gupta.

A senior police officer who requested anonymity said a call to the police control room was made at 10.15 pm by security officers who complained of a loud firecracker noise.

“We reached the spot to find that the family had burst firecrackers, which was in violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the permissible decibel limit. They were also found to be using non-green firecrackers,” the officer said, adding an FIR was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station, but no one was arrested.

On Monday, festivities and decors continued to adorn Gupta’s house even as he waited to welcome his daughter home from hospital.

“I did not burst firecrackers during Diwali as I was aware of the law at that time. This time I didn’t know I was violating the law. I regret it but don’t want the incident to mar the celebration of my daughter’s birth,” Gupta said.

