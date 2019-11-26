e-paper
Man critical after being shot at in Rohtak, 5 booked

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 28-year-old man was critically injured after being shot at allegedly by his ex-business partners over some monetary dispute at Rohtak’s Sundana village on Tuesday, police said.

Jagbir Singh, who runs a reverse osmosis water purifier shop at the village, was shot seven times and he is undergoing treatment at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and his condition is stated to be critical.

Jagbir was on way to his fields when the five accused — Jitender alias Jitu, his brothers Dalbir, Rajbir and his two sons — of the same village allegedly shot at him over a monetary dispute.

In a complaint to the police, Jagbir’s father Karan Singh said that his son was going to the fields on a motorcycle when the accused intercepted him. “They shot at my son seven times. Jagbir was having a monetary dispute with Dalbir and Jitender for about a year as my son had worked with them as a financier,” the father said.

Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the five accused have been booked for attempt to murder (Section 307 of the IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. “We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” he said.

