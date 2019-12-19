Man detained for abducting minor sons in Gurdaspur

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 23:12 IST

Two brothers aged 9 and 6, who were abducted from a nearby village when they were on way to school on Thursday morning with their mother, their father has surfaced as the main conspirator behind the crime.

As per police, accused Malkiat Singh of Jassal village in Amritsar district, with the help of three others, abducted his two sons — Manjot Singh (9) and Manbir Singh (6) — from Karal village, about 4km from Gurdaspur, around 8.15am on Thursday. The boys’ mother Sandeep Kaur was taking them to Guru Har Rai Public School at Nawan Shalla, 1km from Karal, on a two-wheeler when the incident took place. A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said that the father of boys has been taken into custody.

Later in the day, personnel from Purana Shalla police station recovered the boys from the Ramdas area in Amritsar district and handed them over to their mother. Police refused to share details, saying they will hold a press conference tomorrow.

Sandeep had raised suspicion that her estranged husband Malkiat could be involved in the crime as he had threatened to take away his sons. Sandeep, along with her sons, has been staying with her parents at Nangal village near here for about a year.

The abductors had come in a sport utility vehicle and whisked away the brothers. They also snatched her gold chain, gold bangles, mobile phone and keys of the two-wheeler.