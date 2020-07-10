e-paper
Home / Cities / Man dies by suicide in Bhiwani, live streams death on FB

Man dies by suicide in Bhiwani, live streams death on FB

He was working as an administrator at a private hospital in Rewari.

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 38-year-old man shot himself with a licensed revolver in a park in Bhiwani on Friday. He live streamed his death on Facebook, police said.

The victim, Sibu was a resident of Sector 13 in Bhiwani. He was working as an administrator at a private hospital in Rewari.

Civil lines police station in-charge Vidya Nand said the victim had accused a hospital employee, Rishi, of harassing him and blamed two other employees - Gopal and Mamta - of not helping him sort out the issue.

“The Facebook live stream showed him firing gunshots at himself around 2am on Friday morning. Later, his uncle rushed to the park and took him to the Civil Hospital in Bhiwani, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the policeman said.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rishi.

