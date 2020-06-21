e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man duped of Rs 1.11 lakh in KYC online scam

Man duped of Rs 1.11 lakh in KYC online scam

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A 61-year-old man was duped of Rs 1,11,138 after he called a phone number mentioned in an SMS he received on his mobile phone, on Saturday, according to police.

In a similar incident, another person was duped of Rs 1,96,393, on Friday.

The SMS warned the complainants of expiration of know-your-customer (KYC) sections of their e-wallet. The SMS provided them with a phone number on which they could call to extend their KYC.

Once the complainants called the number, the callers tricked them into making a transaction of Rs 1 and told the complainants that the transactions had failed due to expired KYC.

Subsequently, the callers tricked the two into sharing their details of multiple bank accounts owned by the complainants.

“The person on the call extracted money from three bank accounts of the complainant (in the case which was reported on Saturday),” said police inspector (crime) MR Khokale, Bibwewadi police station, who is investigating the cases.

The accused made the complainants install an application called ‘Quick Support app’ after which money was transferred from their accounts without their knowledge.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act was registered at Bibwewadi police station.

top news
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
Contact tracing now mandatory for all Covid-19 patients in Delhi, says MHA
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
A ‘second wave’ of coronavirus cases? Experts say first yet to get over
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
‘Inappropriate content’: Nitish Kumar writes to PM, demands censorship of streaming services
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Monsoon could reach Delhi on June 24, conditions favourable, says IMD
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Swami Ramdev tweets pic of baby elephant ‘doing’ yoga. It’s cute
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
Explained | 2 new Covid medicines in India: How to get, how to use, for whom
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In