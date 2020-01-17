Man electrocuted in Dombivli; contractors booked for negligence

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 00:44 IST

A 25-year-old man was electrocuted while carrying out electrical repair works in an under-construction building in Dombivli on Wednesday.

The victim, who had been hired recently by the shopkeeper, was not trained to do electrical work. The police have arrested two contractors for negligence.

Ratan Chauhan, a resident of Dombivli, started working for contractors Mahesh Gopilal Sharma, 57; and Ganesh Balu Mhatre, 39, a week ago.

A police officer said, “Chauhan did not know any electrical work. And yet he was hired to do electrical repair work for a paltry payment. He was carrying out repair works when he was electrocuted and died on the spot.”

The police have filed a first information report (FIR) under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two contractors for negligence and employing an untrained person.