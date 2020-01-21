e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Man found murdered in Pataudi, friend’s role suspected

Man found murdered in Pataudi, friend’s role suspected

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: A 22-year-old unemployed man was found murdered in Anaj Mandi near Hailey Mandi in Pataudi on Tuesday evening. The police said the preliminary probe suggested that the man was stabbed to death with a sharp object.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gaurav Chauhan, was a resident of Jatauli in Pataudi. He went out with a friend, Sahil, on Monday and had not returned to his house since. The police said that the two had fought with each other a couple of days ago and the victim’s family suspected Sahil’s involvement in the murder.

Gaurav’s body was found in a vacant area in Anaj Mandi. He had stab injuries in his neck and stomach, said the police.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said that the incident was reported to the police at 6pm by a passerby. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. According to the victim’s family, the two had fought on earlier occasions too,” said the SHO.

The police said he was murdered at the crime spot. The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary and a post mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

A case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said the police.

top news
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
Refugees thank Amit Shah for CAA, recall horrors of East Pakistan
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities