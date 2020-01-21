Man found murdered in Pataudi, friend’s role suspected

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:57 IST

Gurugram: A 22-year-old unemployed man was found murdered in Anaj Mandi near Hailey Mandi in Pataudi on Tuesday evening. The police said the preliminary probe suggested that the man was stabbed to death with a sharp object.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Gaurav Chauhan, was a resident of Jatauli in Pataudi. He went out with a friend, Sahil, on Monday and had not returned to his house since. The police said that the two had fought with each other a couple of days ago and the victim’s family suspected Sahil’s involvement in the murder.

Gaurav’s body was found in a vacant area in Anaj Mandi. He had stab injuries in his neck and stomach, said the police.

Suresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Pataudi police station, said that the incident was reported to the police at 6pm by a passerby. “The suspect is yet to be arrested. According to the victim’s family, the two had fought on earlier occasions too,” said the SHO.

The police said he was murdered at the crime spot. The victim’s body has been kept in the mortuary and a post mortem would be conducted on Wednesday.

A case was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said the police.