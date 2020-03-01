e-paper
Man found strangled to death in Amritsar village, 1 booked

The first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

cities Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
A 35-year-old man was found dead in Bhitewind village falling under Ajnala subdivision on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Samsher Singh of the same village. Police have booked one Harpal Singh on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Rajasansi station house officer (SHO) Manmeetpal Singh said Samsher had gone to Amritsar on Saturday, but didn’t return. “His body was found on the village’s outskirts on Sunday,” he added.

He said their preliminary investigation suggested that Samsher died of strangulation. “A monetary dispute was going on between Harpal and Samsher for last few months. We have booked Harpal on the complaint of Samsher’s family members,” the SHO said.

The first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which also names some unidentified persons.

Samsher had been working as a labourer in Amritsar.

cities