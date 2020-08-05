e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man gets Covid-19 drug from Delhi, tries to sell it in Mumbai for ₹1 lakh, arrested

Man gets Covid-19 drug from Delhi, tries to sell it in Mumbai for ₹1 lakh, arrested

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:10 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old man from Uttarakhand, who came to Mumbai to sell 400mg of tocilizumab injection, at more than double its market price in black market, was arrested by unit 9 of the city crime branch on Tuesday. The injection is used to treat Covid-19 patients suffering from low oxygen levels.

The drug costs ₹40,000 but the man, identified as Azam Nasir Khan, was trying to sell it for ₹1 lakh, the police said. According to crime branch officers, Khan had brought the drug from Delhi .

Based on a tip-off, a team lead by assistant police inspector Sudhir Jadhav, along with officials from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department, sent a man posing as a medical store owner, to buy the drug from Khan.

“After negotiating the price for the drug, Khan sold 15 injections for Rs1 lakh each. When Khan came to deliver the medicine at Bandra he was arrested,” said senior police inspector Mahesh Desai of unit 9.

During inquiry, Khan confessed that he brought the medicine from Delhi to sell in Mumbai. “It appears that there are many people involved in the racket. We are probing further to find out if more people are involved in the racket, added Desai.

A local court remanded Khan in police custody till Friday.

top news
At least 50 killed, hundreds hurt in massive blast in Beirut
At least 50 killed, hundreds hurt in massive blast in Beirut
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
‘Political absurdity’: India roasts Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
Raj Thackeray lauds Centre for legal battle for Ram temple and building ‘consensus’
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
‘Having friends in Bollywood no crime’: Aaditya Thackeray hits out, rejects rumours in Sushant death case
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
‘Dream close to my heart getting fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram temple event
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
Ayodhya | New mosque, hospital, cultural centre: Trust plan for alternate plot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In