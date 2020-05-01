Man hangs self from high-tension pole in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:19 IST

A 20-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Greater Noida on Friday. The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur village. He was found hanging from a high-tension pole in a field. The police said the victim was a sanitation worker and had left home on Thursday evening.

Prabhat Dixit, station house officer(SHO), Kasna police station, said that the local people informed the police that a man was found hanging from the high-tension pole in a wheat field. “A police team reached the spot and brought down the body. The victim was identified as a resident of Jamalpur village,” he said.

The police questioned the victim’s family who informed that Kumar had reached home after work on Thursday evening, after which he had a bath and dinner. He left home at around 10pm without informing anyone and did not return that night. The family members launched a search but could not find him.

Dixit said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and medical reports suggest the victim hanged himself. “We questioned his family members, but they did not reveal any significant reason as to why he may have taken this extreme step. The police team did not find any suicide note from the spot,” he said.

The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. The victim’s family has not filed any police complaint.

Gautam Buddh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with suicide prevention. A few key helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).