Man held for attacking cops with petrol bomb in Jalandhar

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:39 IST

Two Punjab Police personnel suffered 20% burn injuries after being attacked with a petrol bomb by a 50-year-old man at Pandori Jagir village of the district on Monday. The accused has been arrested.

The injured cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Saroop Singh (52) and home guard Rashap Singh (51) posted at the Nurmahal police station.

According to the police, the cops were going on a motorcycle when the accused, Des Raj, threw a petrol bottle on them, a day after he was confronted by the police over roaming on the road.

Superintendent of police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused got influenced from a movie scene and was reportedly under stress.

“The accused is a daily wager. He filled the petrol in a beer bottle and threw it on the cops. The exact cause behind the attack will be ascertained in the investigations. He will be medically examined,” the SP said.

The SP said the cops sustained 20% burns on their bodies and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, the accused was arrested under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC.