Man held for bomb scare at Taj Mahal that led to closure
At least 1,000 tourists inside the Taj Mahal complex in Agra were evacuated on Thursday following a bomb call which turned out to be a hoax, the police said.
The caller, identified as Vimal Kumar Singh, was detained in Firozabad and appeared to be mentally unstable, additional director general (ADG) of police, Agra zone, A Satish Ganesh said.
Singh called the 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh Police at around 9am and claimed that a bomb was kept inside the 17th-century monument.
“Prima facie it seems that he (Singh) is mentally unstable and is probably under treatment... The family members of the accused also claimed that he was under treatment for his ailment We are probing why he made such a call,” Ganesh said.
